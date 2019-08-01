Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in CVR Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 45,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 5.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

