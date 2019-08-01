Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,131,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after buying an additional 810,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at $6,406,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 509.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Ship Finance International Limited has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

