Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 574 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.