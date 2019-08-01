Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,395. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $29.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.45.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

