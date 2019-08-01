WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,948 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SHEN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.36. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

