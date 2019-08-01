WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,880 Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,255,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after buying an additional 1,405,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,684,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 240,005 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Knoll by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 181,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 139,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. 3,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.45. Knoll Inc has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $216,279.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Schutte sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $75,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,805 shares of company stock worth $582,160 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

