WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.79. 162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,570. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $403.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $725.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.23 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.