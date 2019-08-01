WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 53,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

HASI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,543. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 29.45, a quick ratio of 29.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $26,417.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.