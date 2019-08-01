WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,475 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 79,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in First Bancorp by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 317,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 30.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $80,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $151,855. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.