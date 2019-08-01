WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $445,000 Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in National Instruments by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $45,666,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.94. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $123,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,139.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,410 shares in the company, valued at $15,598,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,027 shares of company stock worth $1,003,949 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

