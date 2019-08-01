WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $435,000 Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury General news, VP Charles Toney sold 600 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MCY traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. 4,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,434. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.24. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.44%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

