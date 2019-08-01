WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 7,715 Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Clarus worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Clarus during the first quarter valued at $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $432.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Clarus Corp has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.