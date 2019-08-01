WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in City were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 5.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of City by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of City by 3.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,342.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

CHCO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City Holding has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.56.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

