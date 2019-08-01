WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $191.85

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 191.85 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 191.95 ($2.51), with a volume of 2802422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.65 ($2.54).

Several research firms recently commented on MRW. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 248.18 ($3.24).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Trevor Strain sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £426,000 ($556,644.45).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

