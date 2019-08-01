World Asset Management Inc Buys 229 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,773,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,887,438.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,876.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,897 shares of company stock worth $7,949,828. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,492. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

