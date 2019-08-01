World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,033,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 17.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,804,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after buying an additional 271,226 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 20.9% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,512,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,990,000 after buying an additional 261,240 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 47.8% during the first quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 698,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,086,000 after buying an additional 225,675 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Shares of RIO traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 199,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

