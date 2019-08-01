World Asset Management Inc Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,983,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,033,000 after acquiring an additional 161,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 29.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dover by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,154,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,115,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.