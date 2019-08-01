World Asset Management Inc Has $1.30 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.09. 1,758,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.