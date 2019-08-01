World Asset Management Inc Has $1.42 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 37.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 159,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

