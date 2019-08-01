World Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,714 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.09. 5,545,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.