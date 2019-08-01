World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,504 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 88.1% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.68.

Aptiv stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.08. 1,170,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.