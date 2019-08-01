Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.91

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $9.10. Xeros Technology Group shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 34,071 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $22.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.95.

About Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

