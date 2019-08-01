Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of Xilinx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 193,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,106. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.12. Xilinx has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,227 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after buying an additional 453,619 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

