Ycg LLC Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ycg LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,005,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $559.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at $18,678,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,292 shares of company stock worth $66,502,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.