Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $883.9-$887.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.95 million.Yeti also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yeti from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.61.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.01. 76,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Yeti has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $38.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 42.12.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,319,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,600,107.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $275,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,549,150 shares of company stock worth $72,650,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.