YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in 3M by 11.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,916. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

