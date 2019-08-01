YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.01. 250,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,211. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.18. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.14.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $1,120,412.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $526,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.