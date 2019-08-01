YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 310 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

FDX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.26. 50,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,133. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.68 and a fifty-two week high of $259.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

