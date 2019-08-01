YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 580 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura upped their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,229. The firm has a market cap of $287.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

