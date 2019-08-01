Yowie Group (ASX:YOW) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Yowie Group (ASX:YOW) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 693,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73.

About Yowie Group (ASX:YOW)

Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, develops and sells consumer products worldwide. The company owns intellectual property rights to supply Yowie branded chocolate confectionery products, as well as develops Yowie digital platform and Yowie branded licensed consumer products. Yowie Group Limited is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

