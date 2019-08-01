YPF (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

YPF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71. YPF has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.07). YPF had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in YPF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

