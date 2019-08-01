Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.35. 114,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,191. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

