Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 17th

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.17. 24,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,533. Yum China has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 5th. OTR Global raised Yum China to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

In other Yum China news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $78,214.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

