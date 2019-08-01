Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Brokerages expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) will report $230,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.00% and a negative net margin of 6,729.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

NASDAQ BLCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 490,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,575,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,575,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 346,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,190,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 194,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

