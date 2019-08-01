Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of CORE stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,212. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.54.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 227.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 911,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,868,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 170,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

