Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Announce $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.54. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 792,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.38. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.