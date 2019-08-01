Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) to announce $33.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the lowest is $32.90 million. Luther Burbank reported sales of $32.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full-year sales of $133.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $134.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $141.55 million, with estimates ranging from $137.20 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luther Burbank.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBC shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Luther Burbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 4,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $625.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 288.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $85,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

