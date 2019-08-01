Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. TJX Companies reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

NYSE:TJX traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 5,020,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.35. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

