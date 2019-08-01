Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.96. 1,225,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.