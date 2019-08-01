Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.96. 1,225,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

