Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $422,769.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock worth $1,168,322. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,789 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,042,000 after acquiring an additional 317,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth $61,460,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 471,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $135.52. 7,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,413. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

