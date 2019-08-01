Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Compass Minerals International posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

CMP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.83. 362,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen bought 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.51 per share, with a total value of $53,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,722 shares of company stock valued at $144,229. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 169.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.