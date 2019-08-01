Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a negative net margin of 2,879.43%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 318,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,297. The company has a current ratio of 12.78, a quick ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $39,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $131,640. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 220,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 157.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

