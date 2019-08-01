Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.46. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

DISH traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. 139,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,550. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

In related news, Director Tom A. Ortolf acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $348,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

