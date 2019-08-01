Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.85. 28,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,045. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,363 shares of company stock worth $6,351,639. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

