Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Square posted sales of $814.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $139,734.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,486,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Square by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. Square has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,020.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

