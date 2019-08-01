Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altus Midstream from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of ALTM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 9,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,797. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $243,000 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

