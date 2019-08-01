Zacks: Brokerages Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $17.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.84 billion to $17.81 billion. Facebook posted sales of $13.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $70.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.37 billion to $71.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.62 billion to $89.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at $18,678,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,292 shares of company stock worth $66,502,801. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.23. 13,058,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249,732. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.71. The stock has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

