Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.41. Fly Leasing reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fly Leasing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,687,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Fly Leasing by 178.1% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 281,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,001 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fly Leasing by 95.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,545 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fly Leasing by 2.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Fly Leasing has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

