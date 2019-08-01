Zacks: Brokerages Expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.60 Million

Analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to report sales of $153.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.59 million. GasLog reported sales of $132.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $683.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.81 million to $699.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $788.80 million, with estimates ranging from $749.37 million to $822.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. GasLog had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. GasLog’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GasLog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,130,000 after buying an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,598,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,231,000 after purchasing an additional 111,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 767,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,776. GasLog has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.14.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

