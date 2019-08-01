Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.18.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $713,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,810.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,839,000 after buying an additional 297,563 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,702,000 after buying an additional 374,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,674,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $123.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.